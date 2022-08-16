Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 16, 2022 12:07 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Ukrainian artistic swimming team “triumphantly” completed its performance at the 2022 European Aquatics Championship, having won a gold medal in every discipline it had participated in, according to Vadym Gutzeit, Ukraine's sports minister. According to the Suspilne media outlet, Ukrainian female swimmers have won in the competition's medal count for the first time in history. “Such incredible achievements are inspiring. They give a feeling of victory and pride to Ukrainians!” Gutzeit said.

