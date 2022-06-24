Ukraine to import salt as massive factory in Donbas shutdown due to war.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 23, 2022 8:21 pm
Artemsil, one of the biggest salt enterprises in the world, stopped operating in April due to heavy fighting in the Donbas. Acting Chief of Artemsil Viktor Yurin told Vilne Radio that the shelling partially destroyed the company's headquarters, while most of the employees evacuated from Soledar, Donetsk Oblast. Artemsil extracts over 70% of the country's salt.