Friday, June 24, 2022

May 23, 2022 8:21 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Artemsil, one of the biggest salt enterprises in the world, stopped operating in April due to heavy fighting in the Donbas. Acting Chief of Artemsil Viktor Yurin told Vilne Radio that the shelling partially destroyed the company's headquarters, while most of the employees evacuated from Soledar, Donetsk Oblast. Artemsil extracts over 70% of the country's salt.

