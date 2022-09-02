Ukraine returns 14 soldiers from Russian captivity as part of prisoner exchange.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 2, 2022 6:11 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Coordination Headquarters for Treatment of Prisoners said that an officer and a military medic are among the freed prisoners of war captured by Russian forces last spring.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.