Ukraine joins Spain, Portugal in 2030 FIFA World Cup bid

Ukraine is joining Spain and Portugal in a bid to be named the 2030 FIFA World Cup host, the Ukrainian Football Association reported on Oct. 5.

"The example of perseverance and resilience of the Ukrainian people is inspiring. This initiative is aimed to contribute to the country's postwar recovery thanks to the power of soccer," the association stated.

There's currently no deadline for FIFA to choose where the 2030 World Cup will be held, but the governing body mentioned that a decision would be made by 2024. Voting would involve about 200 FIFA member federations.

