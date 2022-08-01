Ukraine has taken back 46 villages in Kherson Oblast since start of counter-offensive.
August 1, 2022 3:22 pm
Acting Governor of Kherson Oblast Dmytro Butrii reported the number, adding that the majority of the de-occupied territory is in the north of the region. “There are villages that are practically 90% destroyed, and they are still under shelling,” he said, as quoted by Interfax Ukraine news agency.