externalUK intelligence: Russian forces' low morale likely limit their ability to achieve operational objectives

This item is part of our running news digest

June 19, 2022 12:02 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the U.K Defense Ministry, Russian morale highly likely remains “especially troubled," with cases of whole units refusing orders. The intelligence also said that morale is low due to poor leadership, limited opportunity for rotation of units out of combat, and heavy casualties. Russian authorities likely struggle to pressure military dissenters, according to the update.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

