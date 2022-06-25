UK intelligence: Russian forces' low morale likely limit their ability to achieve operational objectives
According to the U.K Defense Ministry, Russian morale highly likely remains “especially troubled," with cases of whole units refusing orders. The intelligence also said that morale is low due to poor leadership, limited opportunity for rotation of units out of combat, and heavy casualties. Russian authorities likely struggle to pressure military dissenters, according to the update.