externalUK Intelligence: Russia capturing Sievierodonetsk ‘pocket’ would result in whole of Luhansk Oblast under Russian occupation.

May 24, 2022 9:53 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the latest intelligence update by the U.K. Defense Ministry, Russia seeks to encircle Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, and Rubizhne towns in Luhansk Oblast, and has increased the intensity of its operations in the area. Although capturing Sievierodonetsk is now Russia’s main effort, this operation is just a part of Russia’s campaign to seize the Donbas, the ministry said.

