Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalUK Defense Ministry: Russia's naval blockade of Black Sea ports to further increase price of staple products worldwide.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 25, 2022 10:12 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to an intelligence update by the U.K. Defense Ministry, there hasn’t been major merchant shipping activity in and out of Odesa since Russia’s full-scale invasion began, placing indirect pressure on global grain prices. A significant amount of Ukrainian grains are reportedly unable to be exported and remain in storage.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok