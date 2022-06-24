UK Defense Ministry: Russia's naval blockade of Black Sea ports to further increase price of staple products worldwide.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 25, 2022 10:12 am
According to an intelligence update by the U.K. Defense Ministry, there hasn’t been major merchant shipping activity in and out of Odesa since Russia’s full-scale invasion began, placing indirect pressure on global grain prices. A significant amount of Ukrainian grains are reportedly unable to be exported and remain in storage.