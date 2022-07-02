UK Defense Ministry: Russian forces continue to make 'minor advances' around Lysychansk.
July 2, 2022
The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its intelligence update that Ukrainian forces are likely continuing to block Russian forces from advancing further in the southeastern outskirts of Lysychansk, the last Ukrainian-held large city in Luhansk Oblast. The British intelligence also suggested that due to low supplies of more accurate modern weapons, Russian forces continue to use anti-ship missiles in ground attacks which are known to be highly inaccurate and can cause severe collateral damage and casualties.