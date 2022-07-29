Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalTurkey's Baykar to donate drone crowdfunded by Poles to Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 28, 2022 1:36 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Polish journalist Slawomir Sierakowski, who initiated a crowdfunding campaign to buy a Bayraktar TB2 drone for Ukraine at the end of June, cited a letter from Turkish arms manufacturer Baykar, which produces Bayraktar drones. He said that the 22.5 million Polish zloty ($5 million) he had crowdfunded would be allocated as humanitarian aid for Ukrainians affected by the war.

