Third of gas transit through Ukraine to Europe may be interrupted due to Russia’s war.
May 10, 2022 10:38 pm
Since several key gas facilities are located in the currently occupied Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine won’t be able to ensure the transit of up to 32.6 million cubic meters of gas per day from Russia to European countries starting May 11, Ukraine's gas transmission system operator said. Ukraine may move gas transit to Ukrainian-controlled territory to fulfill its transit obligations.