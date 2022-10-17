Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalStoltenberg: Russia will face ‘severe consequences’ if it uses nuclear weapons.

September 23, 2022 10:14 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with CNN that the alliance seeks to prevent any use of nuclear weapons by Russia. “The threats that President Putin is putting forward again and again increase tensions, are dangerous and are reckless,” he said. On Sept. 21, Putin threatened to use nuclear weapons, saying that “this is not a bluff.”

