externalSpain won’t transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine due to 'unsatisfactory condition'

This item is part of our running news digest

August 2, 2022 5:25 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles announced that the government had decided not to transfer the Leopard tanks to Ukraine after tests had been conducted that found the tanks could not be used, reported El Mundo. Earlier, it was reported that Spain was preparing to transfer 10 Leopard 2A4 battle tanks to Ukraine. 

