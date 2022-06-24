SBU: Russia's agents sought to stir separatism in Ukraine’s western regions.
April 12, 2022 6:06 pm
According to Ukraine’s Security Service, a group of people recruited by Russia started working to “overthrow the constitutional order” in Ukraine’s western regions in the summer of 2021. The implementation of their plan was to coincide with the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. SBU reported detaining “the organizer and key people” in Ivano-Frankivsk and Khmelnytsky Oblasts.