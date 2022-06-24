Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalSatellite imagery shows Russia removing military aircraft from a key airport.

March 23, 2022 7:20 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia has withdrawn most of its helicopters from a strategic Chornobayivka airport in southern Ukraine's Kherson Oblast, according to satellite images provided by space imaging company Planet Labs. According to the New York Times, Ukrainian forces attacked the Kherson airport, inflicting considerable damage to Russian equipment. Russian ground troops appear to still control the airport.

