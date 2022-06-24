Satellite imagery shows Russia removing military aircraft from a key airport.
This item is part of our running news digest
March 23, 2022 7:20 am
Russia has withdrawn most of its helicopters from a strategic Chornobayivka airport in southern Ukraine's Kherson Oblast, according to satellite images provided by space imaging company Planet Labs. According to the New York Times, Ukrainian forces attacked the Kherson airport, inflicting considerable damage to Russian equipment. Russian ground troops appear to still control the airport.