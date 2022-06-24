Russia's Medvedev threatens NATO with nuclear war over helping Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 12, 2022 1:16 pm
Russian ex-President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of the security council, said that "NATO countries pumping weapons into Ukraine, training troops to use Western equipment, sending in mercenaries, and the exercises of Alliance countries near our borders increase the likelihood of a direct and open conflict between NATO and Russia," and such conflict "can turn into a full-blown nuclear war."