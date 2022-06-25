Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussia's invasion causes over $6 billion worth of environmental damage

June 23, 2022 6:58 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia's war in Ukraine has led to more than 250 cases of ecocide and more than 2,000 cases of environmental damage, according to Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets. "The war has created more than 200,000 tons of hazardous waste and scrap metal, while every destroyed house represents 50 cubic meters of destruction waste," he said.

