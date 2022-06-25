Russia's invasion causes over $6 billion worth of environmental damage
June 23, 2022 6:58 pm
Russia's war in Ukraine has led to more than 250 cases of ecocide and more than 2,000 cases of environmental damage, according to Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets. "The war has created more than 200,000 tons of hazardous waste and scrap metal, while every destroyed house represents 50 cubic meters of destruction waste," he said.