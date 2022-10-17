Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russia's attacks kill 1 in Donetsk Oblast, injure 4 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

October 4, 2022 9:48 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have killed one civilian in Krasnohorivka and wounded two in Kramatorsk and Bakhmut, reported Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko on Oct. 4. 

Russian troops have also shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, with Grad multiple launch rocket system and artillery, wounding four people and damaging over 30 high-rise residential buildings and private houses, according to the oblast governor, Valentyn Reznichenko.

As a result of the shelling, Nikopol was left without water; more than 7,000 households are currently without electricity, added Reznichenko.

On the morning of Oct. 4, Russia fired ten S-300 missiles at Zaporizhzhia, injuring a man and hitting a rehabilitation center for children with special needs, said Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh.

