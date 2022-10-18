Russia's attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast causes power, water outages

Some districts of Dnipro, as well as the towns of Synelnykove and Vasylkivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, have been left without electricity after Russia hit an energy infrastructure facility twice on Oct. 18, Valentyn Reznichenko, the oblast governor, reports.

One of the pumping stations of the "Dniprovodokanal" water utility company has been cut off from electricity, which caused problems with water supply on Dnipro’s left bank, according to the official.