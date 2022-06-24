Russians reportedly promise Russian passports to citizens of occupied Berdiansk.
March 9, 2022 10:36 pm
The news was broadcast on local radio. They also promised to write off all home utilities debts for the residents of the port city. According to Oleksandr Starukh, head of regional military administration, the radio staff was forced to put Russian propaganda on air. In neighboring Melitopol, the occupiers also encouraged farmers to start sowing crops, promising they would have access to the Russian market to sell the harvest.