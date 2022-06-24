Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalRussians reportedly promise Russian passports to citizens of occupied Berdiansk.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 9, 2022 10:36 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The news was broadcast on local radio. They also promised to write off all home utilities debts for the residents of the port city. According to Oleksandr Starukh, head of regional military administration, the radio staff was forced to put Russian propaganda on air. In neighboring Melitopol, the occupiers also encouraged farmers to start sowing crops, promising they would have access to the Russian market to sell the harvest.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok