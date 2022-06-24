Russian war against Ukraine may push 40 million people into “extreme poverty.”
March 19, 2022 3:51 am
A March 18 analysis posted by the U.S. think tank Center for Global Development indicates that food commodity prices since Russia’s full-scale invasion are higher than the price spikes of 2007 and 2010. It notes “immediate concern” for direct importers of Ukrainian and Russian wheat, including Egypt, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey.