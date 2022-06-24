Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalRussian war against Ukraine may push 40 million people into “extreme poverty.”

This item is part of our running news digest

March 19, 2022 3:51 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

A March 18 analysis posted by the U.S. think tank Center for Global Development indicates that food commodity prices since Russia’s full-scale invasion are higher than the price spikes of 2007 and 2010. It notes “immediate concern” for direct importers of Ukrainian and Russian wheat, including Egypt, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok