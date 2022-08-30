Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussian media: Ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies aged 91.

August 30, 2022 11:33 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia's Central Clinical Hospital said that he had died after a long and serious disease. Gorbachev, who was the general secretary of the Soviet Union's Communist Party from 1985 through 1991, spearheaded a reform movement called perestroika. He was also the only person who held the short-lived position of the Soviet Union's president from 1990 to 1991. 

