Russian media: Ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies aged 91.
August 30, 2022 11:33 pm
Russia's Central Clinical Hospital said that he had died after a long and serious disease. Gorbachev, who was the general secretary of the Soviet Union's Communist Party from 1985 through 1991, spearheaded a reform movement called perestroika. He was also the only person who held the short-lived position of the Soviet Union's president from 1990 to 1991.
