Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Russian media: 11 Russian soldiers killed, 15 injured at training ground in Belgorod

October 15, 2022 11:17 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian state-controlled RIA Novosti reported, citing the country's Defense Ministry, that some "terrorists" opened fire at Russian "volunteers" preparing to fight against Ukraine at a training ground in Belgorod, Russia.

RIA Novosti wrote that it was "a terrorist act" committed by two citizens of one of the post-Soviet states.

Earlier on Oct. 15, Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, said a fire broke out at an oil depot due to shelling in Belgorod.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok