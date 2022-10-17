Russian media: 11 Russian soldiers killed, 15 injured at training ground in Belgorod
October 15, 2022 11:17 pm
Russian state-controlled RIA Novosti reported, citing the country's Defense Ministry, that some "terrorists" opened fire at Russian "volunteers" preparing to fight against Ukraine at a training ground in Belgorod, Russia.
RIA Novosti wrote that it was "a terrorist act" committed by two citizens of one of the post-Soviet states.
Earlier on Oct. 15, Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, said a fire broke out at an oil depot due to shelling in Belgorod.
