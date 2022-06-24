Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalRussian lawmaker proposes to force Ukrainian POWs to donate blood to injured Russian soldiers.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 21, 2022 9:05 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Sergey Leonov proposed the move while speaking with reporters on April 21.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok