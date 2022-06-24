Russian lawmaker proposes to force Ukrainian POWs to donate blood to injured Russian soldiers.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 21, 2022 9:05 pm
Sergey Leonov proposed the move while speaking with reporters on April 21.
