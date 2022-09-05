Russian court shuts down Novaya Gazeta, one of country's last independent news outlets
September 5, 2022 4:32 pm
Moscow's Basmanny District Court stripped the media license from Novaya Gazeta on Sept. 5, banning the news outlet from operating inside the country. While Russia’s media regulator Roskomnadzor accused Novaya Gazeta of failing to provide a change of ownership documents in 2006, editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov said the ruling was “a political hit job, without the slightest legal basis.”
