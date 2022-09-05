Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, September 5, 2022

externalRussian court shuts down Novaya Gazeta, one of country's last independent news outlets

This item is part of our running news digest

September 5, 2022 4:32 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Moscow's Basmanny District Court stripped the media license from Novaya Gazeta on Sept. 5, banning the news outlet from operating inside the country. While Russia’s media regulator Roskomnadzor accused Novaya Gazeta of failing to provide a change of ownership documents in 2006, editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov said the ruling was “a political hit job, without the slightest legal basis.”

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok