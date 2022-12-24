Russian attacks kill 5 people, injure 18 in Ukraine over past day

Over the past day, Russian attacks targeted Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 86 times with artillery, MLRS, tanks, mortars, and drones, killing three people, including an eight-year-old boy, and injuring 13, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych. The attacks hit residential areas in Kherson, damaging a shipbuilding plant, an educational institution, warehouses, a newspaper publishing house, a school, a shop, a Kherson Regional State Administration building, and homes, said Yanushevych.

Russian forces killed two civilians and injured four in Bakhmut and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Dec. 15. Kyrylenko added that nine communities in the region were hit, and 18 homes and an agricultural warehouse were damaged.

Russia hit Kharkiv Oblast, wounding a 63-year-old woman in the village of Kivsharivka, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov. A critical infrastructure object and a two-story administration building were damaged in the Kupiansk district due to Russian attacks, Syniehubov added.

The Zaporizhzhia regional state administration reported that civilian infrastructure in 15 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast came under Russian fire. Local authorities received 11 reports about damages to citizens’ homes and infrastructure sites due to Russian attacks. The administration didn’t provide information on casualties.

Russian forces used heavy artillery and “Grad” multiple launch rocket systems to attack three communities in Nikopol district, damaging private homes, farm buildings, and a gas pipe, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko. No casualties were reported.

The Chornomorka and Ochakiv communities on the Black Sea coast were also hit, said Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Viltalii Kim. Infrastructure sites in both communities were damaged, but there were no casualties, he added.

Russian forces struck the Putyvl community with mortars 14 times over the past day, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported. There were no casualties or damage.

Russia also attacked seven settlements in Luhansk Oblast using tanks, mortars, and rocket artillery, according to the regional state administration. There is no information on casualties and damage.



