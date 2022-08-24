Russian artillery pummels Derhachi, Mala Danylivka in Kharkiv Oblast
August 24, 2022 1:55 pm
Local officials in each town reported Russian shelling early on Aug. 24, urging residents to be cautious. Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Synehubov said two residents were wounded in Mala Danylivka and they are receiving medical care. The village's head Oleksandr Hololobov said infrastructure, including residential houses, was damaged by Russian fire.
