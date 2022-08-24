Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussian artillery pummels Derhachi, Mala Danylivka in Kharkiv Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

August 24, 2022 1:55 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Local officials in each town reported Russian shelling early on Aug. 24, urging residents to be cautious. Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Synehubov said two residents were wounded in Mala Danylivka and they are receiving medical care. The village's head Oleksandr Hololobov said infrastructure, including residential houses, was damaged by Russian fire.

