Russia hits energy infrastructure in Kyiv, 3 explosions reported
October 18, 2022 9:32 am
Russian forces have fired three missiles at a power supply facility in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district on the morning of Oct. 18, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported. Further details will be reported later, Klitschko said.
