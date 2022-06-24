Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalRussia accuses Ukraine of shelling Belgorod, reports casualties for first time.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 12, 2022 6:10 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Governor of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed that alleged shelling by Ukraine has left one dead and six wounded. Ukrainian authorities have yet to respond to the accusation. The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces have warned since the beginning of the war that Russia may try to stage provocations on its own territory to predicate or justify an attack on Ukraine.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok