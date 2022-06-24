Russia accuses Ukraine of shelling Belgorod, reports casualties for first time.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 12, 2022 6:10 am
Governor of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed that alleged shelling by Ukraine has left one dead and six wounded. Ukrainian authorities have yet to respond to the accusation. The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces have warned since the beginning of the war that Russia may try to stage provocations on its own territory to predicate or justify an attack on Ukraine.