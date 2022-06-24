Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalReuters: US to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 24, 2022 2:18 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Reuters reported citing anonymous sources that the announcement is "forthcoming."

