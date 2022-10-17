Reuters: US General urges vigilance as Russia suffers military losses
September 19, 2022 5:15 am
“The war is not going too well for Russia right now. So it’s incumbent upon all of us to maintain high states of readiness, alert,” U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said after visiting a military base in Poland on Sept. 18, Reuters reports. Milley also said he was not suggesting that U.S. forces stationed in Europe were under an increased threat.
