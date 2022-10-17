Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalReuters: US General urges vigilance as Russia suffers military losses

This item is part of our running news digest

September 19, 2022 5:15 am
Share:

“The war is not going too well for Russia right now. So it’s incumbent upon all of us to maintain high states of readiness, alert,” U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said after visiting a military base in Poland on Sept. 18, Reuters reports. Milley also said he was not suggesting that U.S. forces stationed in Europe were under an increased threat.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok