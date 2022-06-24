Reuters: Genetic code for nearly 2,000 crops at risk due to Russia’s war.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 1, 2022 3:42 am
According to Crop Trust, an international nonprofit focused on crop diversity and food security, Ukraine’s seed banks are in danger of being destroyed amid ongoing hostilities. A research facility near Ukraine’s national seed bank in Kharkiv was damaged earlier in May, of which only 4% of the seeds are backed up. “Seed banks are a kind of life insurance for mankind,” said Executive Director of Crop Trust Stefan Schmitz told Reuters.