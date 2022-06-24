Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalReuters: G7 countries agree to allocate $18.4 billion to Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 19, 2022
The sum includes $9.2 billion from the U.S., according to the draft document quoted by Reuters.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
