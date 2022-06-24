Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
April 26, 2022 4:46 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Kyiv should give Ukrainian defenders blocked on the territory of Azovstal steel plant in besieged Mariupol "an order to lay down their arms." There are more than 100,000 civilians trapped in the southeastern port city, which includes over 1,000 children, women and elderly hiding in the basement of Azovstal.

