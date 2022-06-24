Putin tells Erdogan that Russia already captured Mariupol, no more fighting in city.
April 26, 2022 4:46 pm
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Kyiv should give Ukrainian defenders blocked on the territory of Azovstal steel plant in besieged Mariupol "an order to lay down their arms." There are more than 100,000 civilians trapped in the southeastern port city, which includes over 1,000 children, women and elderly hiding in the basement of Azovstal.