Prosecutor General: Russia’s war kills at least 169 children, wounds 306 others.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 8, 2022 10:07 am
“In the town of Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, the body of a 15-year-old girl was found among the adult victims in a mass grave,” Prosecutor General's Office said on April 8. The actual number of child casualties is expected to be higher due to the lack of information from front-line cities such as Mariupol, and the temporarily occupied and recently liberated territories.