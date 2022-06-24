Police: Russian sabotage groups mined downtown Lysychansk.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 1, 2022 2:26 pm
Ukrainian and Russian troops have fought for control of Lysychansk in Luhansk Oblast for weeks.
