Police: Intoxicated servicemen threaten local law enforcement in Chernihiv
This item is part of our running news digest
August 15, 2022 8:26 pm
According to Chernihiv local police, after patrolmen detained a serviceman on his motorbike who allegedly showed signs of intoxication and refused to comply, the man called other servicemen who arrived at the scene armed with assault rifles and threatened the police while shooting into the air. The Chernihiv Prosecutor's Office opened criminal proceedings against six suspects.