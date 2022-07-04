Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalPM: Ukraine needs $750 billion for post-war recovery

July 4, 2022 6:26 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In his address to the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano, Switzerland, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the cost of the post-war recovery plan is estimated at $750 billion, adding that the main source of funding should be assets confiscated from Russia and its tycoons. According to various estimates, they amount to $300-500 billion. Loans and grants from allies and international organizations could cover the rest, as well as private sector investment, and contributions from individuals and companies, he said.

Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

