PM: Russia damaged more than 400 facilities in 16 Ukrainian regions from Oct. 10 until Oct. 20.
October 21, 2022 10:09 pm
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that these include dozens of energy enterprises. “The situation remains difficult but under control,” Shmyhal said.
