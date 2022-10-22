Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

October 21, 2022 10:09 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that these include dozens of energy enterprises. “The situation remains difficult but under control,” Shmyhal said.

