externalAustin: 20 countries offer new security assistance packages for Ukraine.

May 23, 2022 9:05 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, 20 countries “announced new security assistance packages” after the meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group, including “donating critically needed artillery ammunition, coastal defense systems, and tanks and other armored vehicles.” Other countries made new commitments to training the Ukrainian military and sustaining its military systems, Austin added. A total of 47 countries participated in the virtual meeting. The next meeting will be held on June 15.

