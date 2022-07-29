Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada passed a law establishing legal and social guarantees for Polish citizens residing in Ukraine on July 28, European Pravda reports. As part of the law, Polish citizens will be able to stay on the territory of Ukraine for 18 months and have access to the same work, educational, and health care rights as Ukrainians. The law still has to be signed by the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and the president to enter into effect.