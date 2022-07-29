Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, July 29, 2022

externalParliament adopts law on special status of Poles in Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

July 28, 2022 7:27 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada passed a law establishing legal and social guarantees for Polish citizens residing in Ukraine on July 28, European Pravda reports. As part of the law, Polish citizens will be able to stay on the territory of Ukraine for 18 months and have access to the same work, educational, and health care rights as Ukrainians. The law still has to be signed by the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and the president to enter into effect.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok