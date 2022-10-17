Officials: 5 killed by Russian strike on civilian convoy in Kherson Oblast
October 9, 2022 2:38 pm
A Russian plane fired at a civilian convoy in Darivka, Kherson Oblast, killing at least five people and wounding five more, Andrii Kovany, spokesman of the Kherson Oblast police department, told Suspilne.
People were just sitting in their cars near the Darivskyi Bridge, waiting for a ferry, according to ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.
