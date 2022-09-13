Official: Ukrainian forces have liberated over 300 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast since Sept. 6.
September 13, 2022
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Sept. 13 that 3,800 square kilometers of Kharkiv Oblast had been liberated during Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive, online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported. "More than 150,000 of our people have been liberated from (Russian) occupation, during which they were, in fact, hostages," Maliar said.
