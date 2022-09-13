Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, September 13, 2022

externalOfficial: Ukrainian forces have liberated over 300 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast since Sept. 6.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 13, 2022 6:22 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Sept. 13 that 3,800 square kilometers of Kharkiv Oblast had been liberated during Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive, online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported. "More than 150,000 of our people have been liberated from (Russian) occupation, during which they were, in fact, hostages," Maliar said. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok