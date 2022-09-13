Official: Russian forces shell power lines in Nikopol
September 13, 2022 8:39 pm
Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council Mykola Lukashuk reported, citing the Southern Operational Command, that Russian forces had shelled the city of Nikopol with at least 20 MLRS rockets. According to the official, three communities in the oblast also have no water supply due to the recent Russian attacks.
