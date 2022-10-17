Official: Russian drone kills civilian in Sumy Oblast

A Russian drone killed a civilian next to a grocery store in Myropillia, Sumy Oblast, according to Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko. "Terrorists, monsters, and killers – this is what the world should think about Russians," Tymoshenko said on Oct. 9.

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 55 times on Oct. 8, according to the oblast governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky. Russian shelling hit the communities of Krasnopillia and Velyka Pysarivka, injuring one person, he said.