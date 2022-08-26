Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, August 26, 2022

externalOfficial: IAEA visit to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant scheduled for next week.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 26, 2022 12:01 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Lana Zerkal, an adviser to the energy minister, Russian forces are trying to prevent a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency from reaching the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodar. Russia, which has been shelling Ukrainian positions from the territory of the plant, has been accused of using it as a shield and a tool of blackmail.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok