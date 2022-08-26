Official: IAEA visit to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant scheduled for next week.
August 26, 2022 12:01 pm
According to Lana Zerkal, an adviser to the energy minister, Russian forces are trying to prevent a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency from reaching the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodar. Russia, which has been shelling Ukrainian positions from the territory of the plant, has been accused of using it as a shield and a tool of blackmail.
