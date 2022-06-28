Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalOfficial: Death toll in Russia’s Kremenchuk attack rises to 20.

June 28, 2022 1:21 pm
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, said that 59 people had been injured as a result of the Russian missile attack on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, on June 27. According to Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, Ukrainian law enforcement has already identified the names of the pilots who carried out the attack.  

