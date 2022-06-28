Official: Death toll in Russia’s Kremenchuk attack rises to 20.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 28, 2022 1:21 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, said that 59 people had been injured as a result of the Russian missile attack on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, on June 27. According to Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, Ukrainian law enforcement has already identified the names of the pilots who carried out the attack.