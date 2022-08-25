UK to help Ukraine with transport infrastructure restoration
This item is part of our running news digest
August 25, 2022 8:33 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The European Pravda media outlet reported citing the Ministry of Infrastructure that Ukraine and the U.K. on Aug. 25 signed a Joint Action Plan to help restore the Ukrainian transport network, within which London offers funds, engineering expertise, and vehicles.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.