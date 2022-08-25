Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 25, 2022 8:33 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The European Pravda media outlet reported citing the Ministry of Infrastructure that Ukraine and the U.K. on Aug. 25 signed a Joint Action Plan to help restore the Ukrainian transport network, within which London offers funds, engineering expertise, and vehicles.

