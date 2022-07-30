Norway donates 14 armored patrol vehicles to Ukraine.
July 30, 2022 3:48 pm
Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said in a press release a total of 14 IVECO LAV III armored patrol vehicles have been transferred. "Norway continues to contribute to the Ukrainians' struggle for freedom. The government is continuously assessing how Norway can provide further support to Ukraine in the country's defense against Russia's invasion,” said Gram.