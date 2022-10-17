Nine countries make statement in favor of Ukraine joining NATO.
October 2, 2022 3:49 pm
The nine countries include: Poland, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania, and Slovakia. "All those who commit crimes of aggression must be held accountable and brought to justice," the joint statement reads. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 30 that Ukraine would file an application to join NATO.
