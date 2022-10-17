Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalNine countries make statement in favor of Ukraine joining NATO.

October 2, 2022 3:48 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The nine countries include: Poland, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania, and Slovakia. "All those who commit crimes of aggression must be held accountable and brought to justice," the joint statement reads. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 30 that Ukraine would file an application to join NATO. 

